+ Enlarge this image Alipate Navuso runs the ball for Cats against Westcoast in the semifinal of the Powerade cup at Albert park yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 6:54PM RAIWAQA Crows will feature in the final of the Australian Football League Fiji 2017 Powerade Cup next weekend.

The side defeated Suva Lions 71-19 in the second semi-final at the Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

The side will play West Coast Eagles who defeated Nausori Cats 69-25 in the second semifinal.