Craftsgroup bumper sale at Showcase

Update: 6:54PM
THE Vodafone Arena at Laucala Bay in Suva was a hive of activity today as hundreds of people flocked to the arena to make use of the last day of the 2017 Fiji Showcase.
Among the more than hundred vendors at the event is the
Viseisei Marautaka Handicraft group who was able to raise more than $3000 from
the sale of their handicrafts and handmade jewelries.
The group described the annual event as a platform that also
assisted grassroots women like them in securing markets and customers.