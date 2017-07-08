Fiji Time: 8:22 PM on Saturday 8 July

Craftsgroup bumper sale at Showcase

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, July 08, 2017

Update: 6:54PM THE Vodafone Arena at Laucala Bay in Suva was a hive of activity today as hundreds of people flocked to the arena to make use of the last day of the 2017 Fiji Showcase.

Among the more than hundred vendors at the event is the Viseisei Marautaka Handicraft group who was able to raise more than $3000 from the sale of their handicrafts and handmade jewelries.

The group described the annual event as a platform that also assisted grassroots women like them in securing markets and customers.








