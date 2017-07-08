Fiji Time: 8:22 PM on Saturday 8 July

Carnival season begins for Labasa

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, July 08, 2017

Update: 6:49PM THE people of Labasa can now expect more fun and wide variety of food stalls to buy from as the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival kicks in by end of this month.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce president and businessman Satish Kumar says the Carnival would be held in a much bigger way this year.

"Every year we plan to bring the Carnival to the people of Labasa in a much bigger way," he said.

"This is a great time to bring your family down to the ground to enjoy what we have to offer as there will be food stalls, Ferries Wheel and other fun and games made especially for the kids."

The Carnival will be held on the 29th of July and ends on the 5th of August and will be held at the new Damodar City Complex.








