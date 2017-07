/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the Under 18 Ratu Kadavulevu School and Lelean Memorial School U18 match at Ratu cakobau Park ground 2, Nausori . Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 6:06PM RATU Kadavulevu School brought onslaught after onslaught against Lelean Memorial School to claim second semi final spot in the U18 Eastern Zone playoffs today.

Bringing power, discipline and the all important consistent attack, RKS brought a proud LMS side to its knees 14-6.

The Lodoni side meets neighbor Queen Victoria School in the Eastern Zone finals next week.

RKS however automatically gets the second spot in the Coke Zero Dean's Championship next month.