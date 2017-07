/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image An earlier Fiji Vs Tonga match. Picture: Fiji Rugby

Update: 4:22PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians have defeated the Ikale Tahi Tongan side 14-10 this hour in Nukualofa.

In a narrow defeat of a strong Tongan team, this win means the Flying Fijians have secured their place in the next World Cup.

Fiji continues its series of wins, first against Italy and Scotland.

This win gives Fiji entry to a favorable World Cup pool.