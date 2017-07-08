Fiji Time: 3:31 PM on Saturday 8 July

10 farmers progress at training

REPEKA NASIKO
Saturday, July 08, 2017

Update: 3:04PM TEN agricultural farmers graduated from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Training Centre in Nasau, Sigatoka, yesterday with the intention to make it big in commercial farming.

Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu congratulated the youths and reminded them on the important task ahead.

�You have completed your training and now you enter the real world to become very successful, however this will depend on your commitment to your profession,� he said.

�Farming has evolved from science into management, finance, leadership and business. It can no longer be seen as just another profession to fall into after avenues have run out.

To be a commercial farmer today involves a good mixture of entrepreneurial skills due to the mixture of information required to be able to keep up with the demands of the market.�

He said Government remained committed towards the empowerment of youths through building capacity, knowledge and skills of young Fijian people.

He said this was done through training as a way forward to tackle the general lack of interest by youths in active commercial agriculture production.








