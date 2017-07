/ Front page / News

Update: 2:57PM THE second day of the University of Fiji�s Open Day was held today at the university�s Saweni Campus.

The open day held over the weekend was designed to cater for prospective working students.

Event coordinator Shirley Prasad said the university�s Open Day provided many of its current and future students an opportunity to view firsthand the courses offered at the university.

About 2500 students are currently enrolled at the university.