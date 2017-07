/ Front page / News

Update: 2:50PM THE OVALAU ballers of St. Johns Cawaci stamped their mark in todays Suva Zone Basketball Championships with two wins against Suva baller giants.

The U19 Sean Luke coached side was the only Lomaiviti school in todays competition and despite that managed a win against International School Suva winning 18-13 and against Gospel High School 15-13.