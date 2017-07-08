Lelean U19 secures spot in finals

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:49PM LELEAN Memorial School came from behind in their Eastern Zone semi final encounter against favourites Ratu Kadavulevu School to win a spot in the zone finals next week.

Despite trailing 12-0 at half time, the Davuilevu U19 team showed class and determination when they fought through with two converted tries in the second half.

LMS now advances into the finals against Queen Victoria School next week but have secured the zones first of three positions at next months Coke Zero Deans Championships.