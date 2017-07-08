Fiji Time: 3:31 PM on Saturday 8 July

Marist U14 edge out Nasinu

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, July 08, 2017

Update: 1:38PM MARIST Brothers High School's U14 rugby outfit pushed through a faster and equally determined Nasinu Secondary School in the Southern Zone Semi Finals at Veiuto this morning to claim a spot in next weeks finals.

The young side sealed the deal with a late try to stamp their 15-14 lead over the NSS side who fought which had led through much of the second half.

Marist now advances to claim a spot in next weeks Southern finals and one of three spots at next months Coke Zero Deans championships.








