Marist U14 edge out Nasinu

Update: 1:38PM MARIST Brothers High School's U14 rugby outfit pushed through a faster and equally determined Nasinu Secondary School in the Southern Zone Semi Finals at Veiuto this morning to claim a spot in next weeks finals.

The young side sealed the deal with a late try to stamp their 15-14 lead over the NSS side who fought which had led through much of the second half.

Marist now advances to claim a spot in next weeks Southern finals and one of three spots at next months Coke Zero Deans championships.