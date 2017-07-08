QVS book early birth in Eastern finals

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from todays QVS - SJC semi final match at Ratu Cakobau Park earlier today. Picture: JONA BOLA

Update: 1:24PM QUEEN Victoria School booked an early birth in the batttle for the Eastern Zones three spots in the Coke Zero Deans competition in August after defeating neighbouring St. Johns College 16-10 at Ratu Cakobau Park this past hour.

The Vulinituraga Under 18 ruggers proved third times a charm when they came out the stronger and more disciplined team taking advantage of three penalties against the Ovalau school.

QVS led 16-3 at half time with three penalities and one converted try already in the bag with SJC trailing with a penality kick on their points table.

SJC's efforts to recoup their losses in the second half with a converted try was not enough to stave off a more determined QVS side.