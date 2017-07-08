Cadets win awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Best female cadet Amali Vakatalebola leads the passing-out parade last Thursday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

NABALEBALE lass Amali Vakatalebola is a step closer to realising her dream after walking away with the best female cadet award at her school.

The 19-year-old Year 13 student of Nabala Secondary School in Seaqaqa was among 157 cadets who graduated during their passing-out parade on Thursday.

Aspiring police officer Vakatalebola said the award was the beginning of her journey towards her childhood dream.

"I hail from Nabalebale in Savusavu and I must say that I have made my family proud and this award is just the beginning of more to come," she said.

Ms Vakatalebola is the second eldest child of seven siblings. Her father Adriano Namucu said her daughter had made him the happiest dad.

"I am so happy for her as she is the first child in the family to receive an award such as this," he said.

Best male cadet Emosi Bonamatai of Sasa Village in Macuata said the award was an achievement of a lifetime.

The 19-year-old lad, who shares maternal links in Lekutulevu, Vaturova, said the cadet program should be a compulsory program in all schools.

"This is a good program as it moulds us to become disciplined and more responsible in life," he said.

Bonamatai wants to become a veterinarian when he finishes school.