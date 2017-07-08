$6.5m ship for firm

/ Front page / News

SOUTH Sea Cruises has welcomed its newest vessel, the $6.5 million Tiger V.

Company CEO Brad Rutherford said the new catamaran replaces its Tiger IV, which has been in operation for 29 years.

"Tiger V is the first of a fleet replenishment program by South Sea Cruises," he said.

"We have another catamaran called Panther that is coming in September this year and we would like to order another vessel to come in early 2018 as well.

"So these vessels are in line with the times. They're newer models with modern designs and they're also fuel efficient and more environmentally friendly.

"And they offer the tourist a much better travel experience."

Mr Rutherford said this was part of the company's continuing program to modernise its fleet.

"It's out of Australia and built with very high standards like any vessel on the Gold Coast. We're very pleased with its performance and it has exceeded our design expectations during its sea trials and it has done very well on its travel from Australia and we are looking forward to putting her into our operations at the end of this week."

Mr Rutherford said Tiger IV would continue to be a backup for the company before its pullout from the South Sea Cruises fleet.

"The vessel that is coming up next, the Panther costs slightly more than the Tiger V because it has a slightly larger engine in it. The Tiger V will largely service the Mamanuca Group in its operations. It hasn't been surveyed yet but we expect that it will carry well over 200 people," he said.

The vessel was officially welcomed by crew and management staff, Fiji Holdings Ltd representatives, government delegates and landowners at Port Denarau on Wednesday afternoon.