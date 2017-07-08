WAF fixes West plant

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Water Authority of Fiji is carrying out urgent repair works at the Nagado Water Treatment Plant to meet the demands of its customers in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Water Authority of Fiji is undertaking extensive repair works to filters at its Nagado Water Treatment Plant in Nadi.

And as a result, residents living in some parts of Nadi could face intermittent supply and low water pressure over the next few days.

"The reason for the low water levels is due to the adverse raw water quality recently, which has affected the filtration rate at the water treatment plant," said WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai.

"The Vaturu Dam supplies raw water to the Nagado water treatment plant, where treatment takes place before storage and before water reaches consumers. Filters at the Nagado water treatment plant have become clogged during this dry weather and with the amount of silt in the dam, resulting in a high iron and manganese concentration in the raw water."

The affected areas are: Nagado; Nadele; Holika; Votualevu; Nasau; Vutuvutu; Katigari; Mulomulo Top; Tabarak; Kerebula; Nadi Town; Togomasi Top; Togo Lavusa Top; Solovi; Meiganyah; Malolo; Navo; Tunalia; Tramitter Top; Nacovi; Sonaisali; Veiladan; Malamala; Nawaicoba; Yako; Nabila; Fiji Marriot Momi Bay Resort and Uciwai.

Mr Ravai said WAF crews were working round-the-clock to clean sand filters and this would continue until the flow rate was normalised.

"This operation will take approximately six days beginning from Thursday July 6. WAF is totally committed to resolving the water supply issues that the people in the Western Division are currently facing."

He assured Nadi residents that water carts were on standby to service the affected areas.

WAF has urged people in the affected areas to store water supplied by trucks for their immediate needs and to use water wisely.

For further inquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj