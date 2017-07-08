Fiji Time: 9:49 AM on Saturday 8 July

Students flock to university's open day

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, July 08, 2017

ABOUT 2000 secondary school students visited the University of Fiji's Saweni Campus in Lautoka yesterday.

The open day gave students an opportunity to learn more about the courses offered by the institution. Students from Lautoka, Nadi, Sigatoka and Ba attended the first of two open days.

Lautoka Muslim College Year 13 student Jazmin Manu said she was interested in the courses available by the university's Umanand Prasad Medical School (UPSM).

"I study science in school and medicine is a field that I would like to take up as a career and what I've seen so far has been very interesting," she said.

UniFiji vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir said this year, the university had a number of new courses that would interest prospective students. He said the university's climate change advocacy and environmental sustainability centre were a few such highlights.








