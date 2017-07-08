Keen interest for surgeries

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd director Professor Manu Munibhargav in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

SOME Pacific Island countries have reportedly shown keen interest in sending their patients to Fiji for high-end tertiary care provided by specialists from India.

The countries have been in contact with Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji, which has been bringing Indian specialists for open heart, neuro and spinal, and orthopedic surgeries.

Fully owned by New Zealand citizens, SSPHL is registered in Fiji and has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide tertiary care.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said a unique feature of the tertiary care package in Fiji was that patients do not have to pay additional fees for the extra days they are in hospital.

"In any private hospital in the world, the patient has to pay an additional amount when anything falls beyond the package," he said.

Prof Munibhargav said there was a lot of development in Fiji's health sector in the past five to six years.

He said Fiji was gifted with excellent trained doctors in the field of cardiology, with doctors trained in India, New Zealand and Singapore.

"A few years ago, patients used to go overseas for angiogram, but it is performed in Fiji now by Fijian doctors. There is zero dependency now on overseas doctors for angiograms."

Prof Munibhargav said doctors from Australia and New Zealand also started to selectively refer patients to Fiji for medical procedures.

He said the fee structure approved by the Fijian authorities for tertiary care was most economical and competitive in comparison with other countries.

"Also, the local skills and knowledge of doctors and nurses were being developed on a continuing basis.

"As far as neuro and spine surgeries are concerned, Fiji has an excellent neuro surgeon and neurologist, and the operating theatres are of international standard."

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL Fiji was working hard to develop medical tourism in Fiji.

He said India's Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh, who visited Fiji in May, emphasised on the development of Fiji as a medical tourism destination.

"SSPHL is working hard in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to make Fiji a destination for medical tourism.

"We are confident that Fiji will become a major medical tourism destination in the near future."

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL was also looking at performing kidney and other organ transplants in Fiji in the near future.

"Many people are still unaware that excellent tertiary care facilities are brought to the doorsteps for the benefit of all Fijians in particular and the Pacific Island countries."

He said SSPHL was working with some Pacific Island countries to develop and establish some of the facilities in the respective countries.

SSPHL will bring in teams to perform open heart and hip and knee replacement surgeries in the country from August 14.

The open heart surgeries will be held at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for two weeks while the hip and knee replacement surgeries will be at Lautoka Hospital for a week.

People interested in the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL team via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.