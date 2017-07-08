Fiji Time: 9:49 AM on Saturday 8 July

Driver on bail

Litia Cava
Saturday, July 08, 2017

THE man charged with the death of a two-year-old child was released on strict bail conditions by the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday.

Iliesa Cama, 30, appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

Mr Cama had earlier appeared in court for one count of dangerous driving as he is also alleged to have hit a 23-year-old woman.

Mr Ratuvili has given time to prosecution to consider whether they would want to drop the charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

According to police, the victim was walking with a 23-year-old woman along the footpath near Tamavua Village in Suva on June 24 when they were allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by the accused.

The woman had sustained injuries and was discharged from hospital on June 29 while the victim remained admitted in critical condition until she passed away on July 1.

The case has been adjourned to July 11.








