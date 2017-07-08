Stepfather in custody

/ Front page / News

A 45-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Suva this year had his case transferred to the High Court yesterday.

He is charged with four counts of rape.

The alleged offence took place in May and June this year at the accused's house.

The charges were read out to the accused person, who then said he opted for Legal Aid counsel.

The man appeared before Magistrate Waleen George at the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Temesi Evo objected to bail for the accused on the grounds they lived in the same house as the complainant and there was a likelihood of interference with the complainant.

Magistrate George also objected to bail stating that it was an indictable offence

The accused has been remanded in custody and the matter has been adjourned to July 21.