Fiji Time: 9:48 AM on Saturday 8 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Stepfather in custody

Litia Cava
Saturday, July 08, 2017

A 45-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Suva this year had his case transferred to the High Court yesterday.

He is charged with four counts of rape.

The alleged offence took place in May and June this year at the accused's house.

The charges were read out to the accused person, who then said he opted for Legal Aid counsel.

The man appeared before Magistrate Waleen George at the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Temesi Evo objected to bail for the accused on the grounds they lived in the same house as the complainant and there was a likelihood of interference with the complainant.

Magistrate George also objected to bail stating that it was an indictable offence

The accused has been remanded in custody and the matter has been adjourned to July 21.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Nurse under investigation for nude photos
  2. School told to postpone gathering
  3. Qera: Make Fiji happy
  4. Bollywood calling for singer Chetty
  5. Man found dead along tramline
  6. Centre's first crop of agriculture students graduate
  7. 13,198 new voters
  8. Top awards bid
  9. Proposed qoliqoli fee
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)