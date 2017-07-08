Assessors find couple not guilty

/ Front page / News

THE three assessors in the trial of a couple charged with manslaughter returned with a unanimous not guilty opinion at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, are each charged with one count of manslaughter by breach of duty after the death of their 17 months old baby.

The alleged incident took place in 2013.

It is alleged the couple was issued with a medical referral from Sawanikula Health Centre in Naitasiri for the baby to be taken to Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva because the baby needed to be hospitalised.

However, it is alleged that instead of taking the baby to the hospital, they went to a traditional reconciliation ceremony which they believed would cure the baby's sickness.

Bail has been extended for the two accused persons. High Court Judge Justice Vincent Perera will deliver his judgement on Monday.