Qio stands tall at QVS cadet parade

JOSUA Qio knows too well that there is always big shoes to fill in leading a prestigious institution such as Queen Victoria School.

Being the school head boy is never an easy task for the Natumua, Tavuki native of Kadavu.

Yesterday, Josua stood tall among his 900 fellow Victorians at the school annual military cadet passing out parade as he led his comrades to the Nukuvuto ground where parents, former scholars, military personnel and the QVS community witnessed one of the biggest ever cadet parades for the school.

Josua, who was the parade commander, also took out the baton of honour award for his strong leadership skills.

"I would like to dedicate today's achievement to my 84-year-old maternal grandfather Ostonu, who is at home. He could not be with me today. I am close to him and he has always been there for me," he said.

He also thanked the support of his aunt and his mother Meka Qio.








