Students overcome drill test

+ Enlarge this image Students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School brave the hot weather during their passing-out parade at Nabua, Suva, yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WITH only two weeks to prepare for the cadet parade, about 850 students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School pulled off an amazing performance while being led by school head boy and parade commander Brian Rupeni yesterday.

Rupeni is a Year 13 student whose leadership characteristics earned him the baton of honour award at the event.

The Nawaisomo lad from Naitasiri said the passing-out parade was a proud moment for him because he led the school to a successful performance despite the limited time they had to prepare.

"We trained three hours a day with the military and initially it was challenging because the instructors gave the students only two weeks to perform," he said.

The 19-year-old said he was thankful to his parents for the sacrifices they made that enabled him to be where he is today.

RSMS principal Napolioni Silotolu said engaging students in the school parade was a way for them to develop holistic education.