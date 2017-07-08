Kaliti to bring her A-game

AFTER being eliminated from the Kaila! Star Search round one of competition, Kaliti Buadromo was given a wild card entry to participate in the second round last week.
Being the wild card did not dishearten the 21-year-old as she blew the judges away with her performance to the song Stay by Rihanna at last week's event, qualifying her to next week's quarter-finals.
Ms Buadromo she had learnt from her mistakes and had provided the judges with the level of performance they were looking for.
"After round one when I got eliminated, I knew my weaknesses. I am really grateful to the Kaila! team for choosing me as the wild card entry and for believing in me," she said.
She said she had to bring her A-game in the quarter-finals because the competition was getting tougher.
The quarter-finals will be held on July 13 at Village 6 cinemas.