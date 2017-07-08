Mills continue crushing

/ Front page / News

MORE than 184,000 tonnes of cane has been crushed so far by the two sugar mills on Viti Levu.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said as of yesterday, the Lautoka mill had crushed 82,200 tonnes of cane and produced 7650 tonnes of sugar at a crush rate of 230 tonnes an hour.

Mr Clark said the Rarawai factory in Ba had crushed 102,000 tonnes of cane and produced 9530 tonnes of sugar at the same crush rate.

Lautoka has a TCTS (tonnes cane to tonnes sugar) of 10:74 and Rarawai 10:7. This is the amount of cane it takes to produce one tonne of sugar.

"We would have seen an improvement on the crush rate if not for the cane supply issue," Mr Clark said.

"Cane supply is still an issue at Lautoka and Rarawai, however, all indications are that it is improving.

"We understand that it is a labour issue and we urge all the growers to do what they can to bring in labourers.

"There are only 60 per cent of cane cutting gangs in Rakiraki that are operational and the deployment of inmates from the Fiji Corrections Service from Monday will address the issue to some extent for the Penang mill area."

Mr Clark said the arrival of mechanical harvesters by the end of this month would address cane supply issues at both mills.