Miller tries to minimise disruption

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says every effort is being made to ensure there are no stoppages at its Viti Levu mills.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said because of labour shortage issues, farmers were struggling to cope with feeding raw material into the Lautoka factory and Rarawai sugar mill in Ba.

Mr Clark said issues faced at both mills last year in terms of prioritising billeted (mechanically harvested) cane trucks versus lorries carting manually cut crop had been addressed.

"Where there is adequate supply at Rarawai, what we are trying to do is divert some of the excess cane to Lautoka," he said.

"We are undertaking every measure to keep the mills working, but we need more cane and we need it consistently.

"We are wasting valuable capacity right now because it is the best crushing time of the year but we are very hopeful that supply will pick up.

"In terms of the billeted cane and manually cut cane, we manage it by mixing up the two to feed the crush needs at each factory and this strategy has been working quite well so far," Mr Clark said.