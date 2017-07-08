Fiji Time: 9:48 AM on Saturday 8 July

Positive discipline

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, July 08, 2017

THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation does not condone corporal punishment.

Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki said the ministry believed positive discipline was the approach needed to be taken to the communities where every parent could be taught how to raise their children in a positive environment.

He said there was a difference between punishment and discipline, adding children were often punished for their wrongdoing and this most of the times were carried out of frustration.

"Positive discipline seeks to correct the adverse behaviour, whereby children also learn why such behaviour is not encouraged and are rewarded for their good behaviour," he said.

"The danger of corporal punishment is that it could lead to serious injury or even death.

"The question that needs to be asked is who will determine the kind of punishment that will need to be meted out and to what kind of misbehaviour should it be administered. The ministry has come across cases where children have been maimed and even died as a result of corporal punishment."

Mr Fatiaki said the ministry understood the fear that most parents faced, especially when it came to children's rights.

Earlier, chiefs in Bua had called for the return of corporal punishment to control rebellious youths in the province.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said parents feared to discipline their children because of the law.








