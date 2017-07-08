Fiji Time: 9:49 AM on Saturday 8 July

Proposed qoliqoli fee

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, July 08, 2017

THE consultation for the proposed qoliqoli access fees has not been completed.

Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki said the team was yet to complete consultation in a few areas.

"There's no new development and the consultation has not been completed. We still have a few areas to cover and at this stage, no new access fees have been finalised," he said.

As a result of the situation, Mr Lagataki said fishermen continued to access qoliqoli areas using last year's fishing licences.

"The situation remains the same and fishermen are still using the permits from last year to access the qoliqoli area," he said.

"Permits from last year's licences have been extended to this year and until today."

Mr Lagataki said changes would only happen once the consultation had been completed and access fees finalised.

The proposed access fees have received mixed reactions from the public.








