Sugar shipment rakes in $28.4m in revenue

+ Enlarge this image The MV Western Miami berths at Malau wharf outside Labasa Town before loading 13,000 tonnes of sugar. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJI's first shipment of sugar raked in a revenue of $28.4 million.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark said they had shipped 33,000 tonnes of sugar for the consignment.

Mr Clark said the Labasa mill managed to produce 13,000 tonnes of sugar, while 20,000 tonnes of sugar was loaded at the Lautoka port.

"The quality of sugar produced in the three mills was of satisfactory quality and we are anticipating a good crush season," he said.

"This consignment was shipped to a sugar refinery in the United Kingdom known as ASR Group which had acquired the EU sugar refining businesses of Tate & Lyle.

"They bought Fiji's sugar at $827 per tonne which was a good price.

"Productivity of the mills is satisfactory this season and we are expecting a good crush."

In April this year, Mr Clark revealed the Labasa and Lautoka mills would also supply about $8.3 million worth of molasses to Taiwan.

Mr Clark had said the vessel Nave Aquila was designated to load 55,000 metric tonnes of molasses from both mills. He said 35,000 metric tonnes of molasses would be loaded from the Labasa mill.

He said another 20,000 metric tonnes of molasses would be supplied from the Lautoka mill.

Mr Clark said the molasses had been prepaid by the buyers with pricing fully accounted for in the cane payment date.

He had said FSC intended to crush a total of 800,000 tonnes of sugar crops in the North this year.