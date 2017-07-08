Fiji Time: 9:49 AM on Saturday 8 July

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Saturday, July 08, 2017

HERE is an interesting story relayed to Beachcomber by a colleague.

A mother decides to take her tender three-year-old son for his first bus ride.

After a short wait at their neighbourhood bus stop, the bus comes along and the mother and son hop on.

As they settle into their seat, the mother realises that Mr 3 is not wearing his shoes, as she vividly recalls putting it on from home.

After a gentle inquiry with Mr 3 about his shoes, the reply is nothing short of classic.

Mr 3 simply thought that boarding the bus was the same thing as entering a home, so he politely took off his shoes at the bus stop before getting into the bus.

Talk about putting his best foot forward.

Cannot say the same though for the pair of shoes left behind.








