Top awards bid

THE Fiji Times is a finalist in three categories of the prestigious 2017 Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers Association (PANPA) Advertising and Marketing Awards to be announced in September.

"The Fiji Times is proud of its history and continues to value being part of the Australian Pacific Awards. To be part of this means competing with the best in the business," publisher and general manager Hank Arts said.

The newspaper's two entries — Post-STC Winston and Pinktober editorial campaigns — are finalists in the Best Cause Related Campaign or Community Service regional category with entries from the Nelson Mail (Wasp Wipeout), Geelong Advertiser (Face Up to DV "Jimmy Beard"), Newcastle Herald (The City of Newcastle Carols by Candlelight), The Land Newspaper (Glove box guide to mental health).

The PANPA Advertising & Marketing Awards seek to recognise and celebrate advertising and marketing campaigns created by the news media industry, as well as creative, sales and marketing teams in Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific and Asia.

The newspaper's 2016 Rio Olympics Games campaign is a finalist in the Sponsorship of the Year Category with Australian newspaper, The Standard.

Our award-winning Kaila! newspaper specifically for students is again a finalist in the Best Young Reader Program. The newspaper has been a winner of the category in the past.

"Competition is important, it gives us an aim, rewards and drives us to greater effort to compete with the best," Mr Arts said.

"Over the years, readership of The Fiji Times has increased, some 40 per cent over the past 10 years, and that is for the newspaper only.

"Add the new digital age readership and the results are enormous, local and overseas.

"Online commenced in 2005 with 17,000 readers and that has grown to 175,000 Fiji readers on a monthly basis.

"The same number is recorded from overseas readers from over 200 countries.

"The Fiji Times believes in retaining the disciplines of independent research and is a member of the Audited Media Association of Australia, who on a regular basis audit the sales and circulation of The Fiji Times."