13,198 new voters

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, July 08, 2017

THE Fijian Elections Office has managed to register 13,198 new voters and correct the details of 29,388 voters in their nationwide registration drive that comes to an end today.

And it is urging people to take advantage of the last day today in which their services will be more accessible to the public.

"To date, we have assisted 200,475 voters as part of the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive. The FEO has registered 13,198 new voters, we have corrected the details of 29,388 voters and replaced 61,028 voter cards," FEO public relations officer Edwin Nand said.

"While these are high numbers, we are mindful that there are still many Fijians who have not accessed our services."

Mr Nand said the FEO had also called on Fijians to apply for positions as elections officials for the 2018 General Election and one of the requirements was that applicants were registered voters with accurate details.

"When the recruitment drive begins on 28th July, 2017, applicants will have to present their voter card at the recruitment centre in order to proceed with their application."

Mr Nand said people looking to work as elections officials needed to correct their residential addresses because they could be posted to work in a community where they no longer reside.

The FEO said a registration team would be at the Pacific Harbour Arts Village from 9am to 3pm today.








