Centre's first crop of agriculture students graduate

+ Enlarge this image Thumbs up ... First group of agriculture students to graduate from the Nasau Training Centre in Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

TEN youths became the first group of agriculture students to graduate from the Nasau Training Centre in Sigatoka this year.

The graduates were part of a combined youth empowerment program headed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Culture Advancement — International. They received their certificates yesterday from Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Seruiratu said a significant number of students had benefitted from the program.

"Similarly, our youth training centres in Naleba, Macuata and Yavitu, Kadavu train our youth on the skills needed for agriculture," he said.

Mr Seruiratu commended the staff members at the training centre for preparing the youths for the agriculture sector.

"I commend the staff of the centre for their efforts in providing the training for our young people to gain knowledge in a range of agriculture related areas, which I am told will enable them to go into sustainable agriculture production."