Qera: Make Fiji happy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji captain Akapusi Qera. Picture: Nukualofa Times

CAPTAIN courageous Akapusi Qera wants nothing less than a win from his troop as they brace for one of the most important games of their lives against the in-form Ikale Tahi at Teufaiva Park this afternoon.

A win for Fiji will guarantee the side a spot in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

In a moving speech before handing out the jerseys to members of the Vodafone Flying Fijians team at the Tanoa Dateline Hotel in Tonga last night, Qera challenged the players to play their hearts out for the people of Fiji.

He said the players shouldered the huge responsibility of wearing the famous white jumper with the coconut tree emblem that former rugby greats had shed tears and blood for on the field.

Qera said the challenge was on the boys to create a legacy of their own and to make the Fijian people happy.

He said he had faith in the 23 players selected to fly the Fiji flag in Tonga.

"We are just caretakers of these jerseys so when you have the opportunity to wear them, give your very best," said Qera.

"Don't worry about the results, just worry about your performance.

"I have faith in the 22 boys sitting here for the important game tomorrow.

"I want nothing less than a win."

Qera told the players to have faith in their teammates and to perform to their very best.

"We have been waiting for this game for a very long time, the officials have done their job and it's up to us to do ours.

"I have faith in the team that we will go out there and bring smiles to the faces of all Fijians."

The jersey presentation was attended by the Fijian community living in Tonga as they joined the team singing the national anthem after the jersey presentation.

Qera said the players were ready for the battle. Fiji only needs to beat Tonga or Samoa in this PNC encounter to secure the top spot in the Oceania. The match kicks off at 3pm.