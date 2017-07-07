Fiji Time: 10:31 PM on Friday 7 July

Repair works on Nadarivatu station

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 6:37PM THE Fiji Electricity Authority will be carrying out repair and maintenance works at the 132kV Nadarivatu Switching Station as part of its annual maintenance plan.

These works will be conducted from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

FEA acting CEO Eparama Tawake said in order to carry out the repairs, engineers would need to de-energise the 132,000 volts transmission line from the Nadarivatu to Wailoa and Nadarivatu to Vuda Power Station.

"This will mean that FEA will not be able to tansmit electricity from the Nadarivatu and Wailoa Power Stations to the Western Division," Mr Tawake said in a statement issued this evening.

"During this time, we will rely on our diesel power stations at Sigatoka, Qeleloa, Nadi, Vuda and Rakiraki to supply electricity to our Western Division customers from Namatakula to Waimecia in Rakirai."








