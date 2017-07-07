SPTO to host regional tourism conference

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:35PM A CONFERENCE to be held in October will provide a regional platform for dialogue on matters of interest in international and regional tourism.

The South Pacific Tourism Organisation, in partnership with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Vanuatu Tourism Office (VTO) will jointly organise and convene the first regional tourism conference in Port Vila, Vanuatu on October 25, 2017.

The one-day conference will see the participation of regional and international thinkers, professionals and leading reputable companies such as Trip Advisor, BBC Worldwide Asia, Room-Res.com, EarthCheck, MyTravelResearch.com, Sydney University of Technology, the BHive and Digital Jungle.

The conference will highlight an avenue for regional discussions and sharing of "best practices" and lessons learnt; facilitate networking amongst key national, regional and international tourism players and bring innovative thinking and new insights to the Pacific's tourism industry.

It will also provide an opportunity for the private sector to attend and actively engage as well as provide much insight, innovation and knowledge.