Fiji Time: 10:32 PM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SPTO to host regional tourism conference

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 6:35PM A CONFERENCE to be held in October will provide a regional platform for dialogue on matters of interest in international and regional tourism.

The South Pacific Tourism Organisation, in partnership with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Vanuatu Tourism Office (VTO) will jointly organise and convene the first regional tourism conference in Port Vila, Vanuatu on October 25, 2017.

The one-day conference will see the participation of regional and international thinkers, professionals and leading reputable companies such as Trip Advisor, BBC Worldwide Asia, Room-Res.com, EarthCheck, MyTravelResearch.com, Sydney University of Technology, the BHive and Digital Jungle.

The conference will highlight an avenue for regional discussions and sharing of "best practices" and lessons learnt; facilitate networking amongst key national, regional and international tourism players and bring innovative thinking and new insights to the Pacific's tourism industry.

It will also provide an opportunity for the private sector to attend and actively engage as well as provide much insight, innovation and knowledge.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Credibility concern
  3. Ministry clears air
  4. Road deaths
  5. One change
  6. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  7. Harvester hire issues
  8. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  9. ACS begins celebration with logo search
  10. Qera wants a victory

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)