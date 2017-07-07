SPTO to host regional tourism conference

Update: 6:35PM A CONFERENCE to be held in October will provide a regional platform for dialogue on matters of interest in international and regional tourism.
The South Pacific Tourism Organisation, in partnership with
the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Vanuatu Tourism Office (VTO)
will jointly organise and convene the first regional tourism conference in Port
Vila, Vanuatu on October 25, 2017.
The one-day conference will see the participation of
regional and international thinkers, professionals and leading reputable
companies such as Trip Advisor, BBC Worldwide Asia, Room-Res.com, EarthCheck,
MyTravelResearch.com, Sydney University of Technology, the BHive and Digital
Jungle.
The conference will highlight an avenue for regional
discussions and sharing of "best practices" and lessons learnt; facilitate
networking amongst key national, regional and international tourism players and
bring innovative thinking and new insights to the Pacific's tourism industry.
It will also provide an opportunity for the private sector
to attend and actively engage as well as provide much insight, innovation and
knowledge.