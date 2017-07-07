Fiji Time: 10:31 PM on Friday 7 July

Tsunami warning meet next week

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 6:28PM A FIVE-DAY in-country training on improving tsunami warning and response for Fiji will begin next week in Suva.

The training program which will be held at the Fiji Meteorological Office, Laucala Bay beginning Monday June 7, will focus to improve warning message content through much needed feedback from media and other authorities

In partnership with Fiji Government, the event will be run by UNESCO's Intergovernmental  Oceanographic Commission, the Pacific Community (SPC), and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with support from JICA, the European Union and the ACP Group of States.

Meanwhile the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) ceased its Warning and Watch services for the Pacific late in 2014 placing countries in the forefront in terms of making their own warning decisions.

PTWC is now issuing Tsunami Threat Message and other enhanced products to help countries issue their own warnings and advice.

The change has necessitated thorough training of National tsunami Warning Centre, National Disaster Management Office and other stakeholders to make sound warning decisions, issue clear warning and advisory messages and optimise public response. 








