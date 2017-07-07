Tsunami warning meet next week

Update: 6:28PM A FIVE-DAY in-country training on improving tsunami warning and response for Fiji will begin next week in Suva.
The training program which will be held at the Fiji Meteorological
Office, Laucala Bay beginning Monday June 7, will focus to improve warning
message content through much needed feedback from media and other authorities
In partnership with Fiji Government, the event will be run by UNESCO's
Intergovernmental Oceanographic
Commission, the Pacific Community (SPC), and the U.S. National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with support from JICA, the European Union
and the ACP Group of States.
Meanwhile the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) ceased
its Warning and Watch services for the Pacific late in 2014 placing countries
in the forefront in terms of making their own warning decisions.
PTWC is now issuing Tsunami Threat Message and other
enhanced products to help countries issue their own warnings and advice.
The change has necessitated thorough training of National
tsunami Warning Centre, National Disaster Management Office and other
stakeholders to make sound warning decisions, issue clear warning and advisory
messages and optimise public response.