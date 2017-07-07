Fiji Time: 10:32 PM on Friday 7 July

Register accurately for polls

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 6:03PM POTENTIAL election officials for the 2018 general elections are advised to register and with accurate details.

The Fijian Elections Office issued a statement this afternoon advising those who intended to apply for those positions to be a registered voter or the applicant would not be able to proceed with recruitment.

"The Fijian Elections Office has already announced the requirements for those who want to apply as Election Officials. We want to avoid a situation where applicants turn up at the recruitment centres and have to be turned away even before they get a chance to apply," the FEO stated.

To date, the FEO has assisted 200,475 voters as part of the nationwide Voter Registration Drive; 13,198 new voters had been registered; and corrected the details of 29,388 voters and replaced 61,028 voter cards.

