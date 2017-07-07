Campaign to change plastics attitude

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A new campaign to get rid of the use of plastic bags in our convenience stores began today. Picture: STOCK

Update: 5:58PM CONVENIENCE stores located at service stations will introduce a social change campaign to inspire Fijians to utilize personal and reusable bags when shopping.

Secretary for the Fiji Fuel Retailers Association (FFRA), John Philp highlighted this in a statement in their bid to encourage Fijians to get rid of the use of plastic bags that end up in our waterways which fish, turtles and other marine life confuse for food.

Mr Philp said social change campaign will be promoted at all the seventy-five fuel stations around the country.

He said each year approximately four and a half million single use plastic bags are used at convenience stores in the fuel service stations.

"FFRA will be encouraging all its accredited members to go a step further by introducing biodegradable plastic bags for car owners and customers that purchase goods at fuel service stations," Mr Philp said.

He said FFRA is also exploring options to introduce recycling points in order to reduce the amount of single use plastic products which end up in our rivers and ocean.