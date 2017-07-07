Fiji Time: 10:31 PM on Friday 7 July

Retired teachers head to the Marshalls

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 5:57PM TEN retired secondary school teachers are headed for the Republic of the Marshall Islands for teaching assignments.

The teachers, who received their air tickets today, are part of the third batch of volunteers assigned to the Marshall who were recruited and selected through the Fiji Volunteer Service of the National Employment Centre (NEC).

A Government statement issued today noted the teachers would be contracted for two years, and would be deployed to four different high schools.

They will teach Geography, History, English and Mathematics.

Ministry of Employment permanent secretary Salaseini Daunabuna said of the 10, five teachers were from the second batch and were returning to serve.








