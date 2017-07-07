Retired teachers head to the Marshalls

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PS for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Ms Salaseini Daunabuna presents air ticket to a selected retired teacher Joveci Verevodi for teaching assignment in Marshall Islands. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:57PM TEN retired secondary school teachers are headed for the Republic of the Marshall Islands for teaching assignments.

The teachers, who received their air tickets today, are part of the third batch of volunteers assigned to the Marshall who were recruited and selected through the Fiji Volunteer Service of the National Employment Centre (NEC).

A Government statement issued today noted the teachers would be contracted for two years, and would be deployed to four different high schools.

They will teach Geography, History, English and Mathematics.

Ministry of Employment permanent secretary Salaseini Daunabuna said of the 10, five teachers were from the second batch and were returning to serve.