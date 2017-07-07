Retired teachers head to the Marshalls

Update: 5:57PM TEN retired secondary school teachers are headed for the Republic of the Marshall Islands for teaching assignments.
The teachers, who received their air tickets today, are part
of the third batch of volunteers assigned to the Marshall who were recruited
and selected through the Fiji Volunteer Service of the National Employment
Centre (NEC).
A Government statement issued today noted the teachers would
be contracted for two years, and would be deployed to four different high
schools.
They will teach Geography, History, English and Mathematics.
Ministry of Employment permanent secretary Salaseini
Daunabuna said of the 10, five teachers were from the second batch and were
returning to serve.