Free dog clinic

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 5:56PM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture conducted free dog spaying and neutering clinic in Vatuwaqa, Suva this week.

This initiative is done in collaboration with the Suva City Council, Charles Sturt University, Australia and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Annimals (SPCA).

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the clinic was intended to provide free spay and neuter for dogs to control the dog population in Suva.

"Within three days, the university has successfully completed 84 dog surgeries and they hope to carry out 20 more dog surgeries on the last day," Mr Singh said.

The four-day clinic ended today.








