Reduce emissions, stakeholders reminded

+ Enlarge this image Mr Samuela Lagataki addressing participants at the opening of the workshop this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:55PM ORGANISATIONS within the forestry, land and agricultural sector were yesterday reminded to help to reduce global warming.

Ministry of Fisheries and Forests permanent secretary, Samuela Lagataki called on the sectors civil servants to manage and control the quality of greenhouse gases (GHGs) when he opened a 1-day workshop on National Greenhouse Gas Inventories at the Holiday Inn in Suva yesterday.

"In order to control global warming it is necessary to manage or control the qualities of GHGs we emit into the atmosphere. The agriculture, forestry and land use sectors are responsible for close to 24 percent of total GHGs emissions of which around 10-12 percent is from the forest sector," Mr Lagataki said.

"It is vital that this meeting is able to provide the report on our GHGs emissions as required under the United Nations Framework for Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the purpose of this workshop is to identify our areas of need and the program for building our capacity in order to fulfil our reporting obligation under the convention."