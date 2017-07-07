Fiji Time: 10:31 PM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Reduce emissions, stakeholders reminded

LICE MOVONO
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 5:55PM ORGANISATIONS within the forestry, land and agricultural sector were yesterday reminded to help to reduce global warming.

Ministry of Fisheries and Forests permanent secretary, Samuela Lagataki called on the sectors civil servants to manage and control the quality of greenhouse gases (GHGs) when he opened a 1-day workshop on National Greenhouse Gas Inventories at the Holiday Inn in Suva yesterday.

"In order to control global warming it is necessary to manage or control the qualities of GHGs we emit into the atmosphere. The agriculture, forestry and land use sectors are responsible for close to 24 percent of total GHGs emissions of which around 10-12 percent is from the forest sector," Mr Lagataki said.

"It is vital that this meeting is able to provide the report on our GHGs emissions as required under the United Nations Framework for Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the purpose of this workshop is to identify our areas of need and the program for building our capacity in order to fulfil our reporting obligation under the convention."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Credibility concern
  3. Ministry clears air
  4. Road deaths
  5. One change
  6. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  7. Harvester hire issues
  8. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  9. ACS begins celebration with logo search
  10. Qera wants a victory

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)