Reduce emissions, stakeholders reminded

Update: 5:55PM ORGANISATIONS within the forestry, land and agricultural sector were yesterday reminded to help to reduce global warming.
Ministry of Fisheries and Forests permanent secretary,
Samuela Lagataki called on the sectors civil servants to manage and control the
quality of greenhouse gases (GHGs) when he opened a 1-day workshop on National
Greenhouse Gas Inventories at the Holiday Inn in Suva yesterday.
"In order to control global warming it is necessary to manage
or control the qualities of GHGs we emit into the atmosphere. The agriculture,
forestry and land use sectors are responsible for close to 24 percent of total
GHGs emissions of which around 10-12 percent is from the forest sector," Mr
Lagataki said.
"It is vital that this meeting is able to provide the report
on our GHGs emissions as required under the United Nations Framework for
Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the purpose of this workshop is to
identify our areas of need and the program for building our capacity in order
to fulfil our reporting obligation under the convention."