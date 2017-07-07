Fiji Time: 10:32 PM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Biggest cadet parade for QVS

SITERI SAUVAKACOLO
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 5:55PM THE Queen Victoria School family today witnessed one of its biggest ever military cadet pass out parade.

More than 900 students took part in the annual event where students discipline and hard work came to an end in a fully accorded military parade at the Nukuvuto ground.

Tovata House scooped the most awards for the best cadet in drill, the best barrack and the best overall competition while Netani Ratuvou of Rewa House was awarded the best senior cadet award.

Head Boy Josua Qio who was the parade commander and also the Baton of Honor recipient said today would not have been successful without the support of his fellow senior boys, the QVS old boys and the whole QVS community.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Credibility concern
  3. Ministry clears air
  4. Road deaths
  5. One change
  6. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  7. Harvester hire issues
  8. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  9. ACS begins celebration with logo search
  10. Qera wants a victory

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)