Biggest cadet parade for QVS

+ Enlarge this image QVS students march past during their biggest ever cadet pass our parade today. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 5:55PM THE Queen Victoria School family today witnessed one of its biggest ever military cadet pass out parade.

More than 900 students took part in the annual event where students discipline and hard work came to an end in a fully accorded military parade at the Nukuvuto ground.

Tovata House scooped the most awards for the best cadet in drill, the best barrack and the best overall competition while Netani Ratuvou of Rewa House was awarded the best senior cadet award.

Head Boy Josua Qio who was the parade commander and also the Baton of Honor recipient said today would not have been successful without the support of his fellow senior boys, the QVS old boys and the whole QVS community.