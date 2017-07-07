Biggest cadet parade for QVS

Update: 5:55PM THE Queen Victoria School family today witnessed one of its biggest ever military cadet pass out parade.
More than 900 students took part in the annual event where
students discipline and hard work came to an end in a fully accorded military
parade at the Nukuvuto ground.
Tovata House scooped the most awards for the best cadet in
drill, the best barrack and the best overall competition while Netani Ratuvou
of Rewa House was awarded the best senior cadet award.
Head Boy Josua Qio who was the parade commander and also the
Baton of Honor recipient said today would not have been successful without the
support of his fellow senior boys, the QVS old boys and the whole QVS
community.