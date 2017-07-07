Farmers get demand driven support

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:53PM EFFORTS to increase market opportunities and services which will eventually teach farmers to become more demand driven in their agricultural practices is currently being implement in the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to a press release from the Ministry released yesterday, the Demand Driven Approach (DDA) program pays particular attention to farmers in rural and outer island communities.

"The programme empowers farmers with a view to the future sustainability of their farms or agribusiness enterprises that are targeted at meeting the demand from production to market," a statement from the ministry said.

"There are five major capital programs under the DDA program and these include the Rural and Outer Island (ROI) Program, Food Security Program (FSP), Export Promotion Program (EPP), Dairy Industry Support (DIS) Program and the Sigatoka Valley Development Program (SVDP)."

In total the five programmes have a budget allocation of just over $4.5m.