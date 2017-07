/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Winston Hill. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:32PM OLYMPIAN Winston Hill will compete in the Elite Boxing Championship that will be shown on the ESPN network in September later this year.

The 23-year-old said it was the biggest achievement in his amateur boxing career yet.

He will be fighting other top boxers from the Pacific Island, including New Zealand and Australia.

The first episode of the championship is expected to air on September 12.

The championship will be filmed in Australia.