ACS begins celebration with logo search

+ Enlarge this image A government picture of ACS students in 1953 during craft class. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:38PM TO commemorate Adi Cakobau School's 70th anniversary, its old scholar's organisation have begun a competition which invites artists to design a logo which reflects the culture and spirit of the school.

The Adi Cakobau School Old Girls Incorporated today launched a logo design competition asking artists to create an image which is dynamic, unique, creative, and current but which must also portray the school?s journey since its inception in 1948.

ACSOG Inc President Ilisapeci Movono said the competition would reward the winning designer with a $700 cash prize.

"We are looking for a logo that reflects the culture and ethos of the school, its journey over the past 70 years and its vision in the 21st Century. The design should be dynamic, unique, creative, and current," Mrs Movono said.

The alumnae president said the school was built for the betterment of Fijian women and she said the old scholars body believed the nations leaders saw the importance of empowering women into leadership when the school was established in the late 1940s.

The competition opened July 5 and closes on August 11.

The details of the competition can also be found on www.facebook.com/ACSGoingPlatinum