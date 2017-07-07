Fiji Time: 5:14 PM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

ACS begins celebration with logo search

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 3:38PM TO commemorate Adi Cakobau School's 70th anniversary, its old scholar's organisation have begun a competition which invites artists to design a logo which reflects the culture and spirit of the school.

The Adi Cakobau School Old Girls Incorporated today launched a logo design competition asking artists to create an image which is dynamic, unique, creative, and current but which must also portray the school?s journey since its inception in 1948.

ACSOG Inc President Ilisapeci Movono said the competition would reward the winning designer with a $700 cash prize.

"We are looking for a logo that reflects the culture and ethos of the school, its journey over the past 70 years and its vision in the 21st Century. The design should be dynamic, unique, creative, and current," Mrs Movono said.

The alumnae president said the school was built for the betterment of Fijian women and she said the old scholars body believed the nations leaders saw the importance of empowering women into leadership when the school was established in the late 1940s.

The competition opened July 5 and closes on August 11.

The details of the competition can also be found on www.facebook.com/ACSGoingPlatinum








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Ministry clears air
  3. Credibility concern
  4. Road deaths
  5. One change
  6. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  7. Harvester hire issues
  8. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Routine road maintenance program to continue

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)