Cadet enforces discipline at RSMS

+ Enlarge this image Students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School braving the hot weather conditions during their cadet pass out today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:26PM ABOUT 850 students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School successfully participated in their cadet passout parade that took place today.

RSMS school principal Napolioni Silotolu said the yearly program to was to engage students in holistic education.

"So the emphasis is on their academic performance but it is still very important that they engage in discipline training," he said.

"That is to do with their discipline which we know should help them in their studies and in their lives."

Mr Silotolu said the new students had undergone challenges in preparing for the event due to the limited time they had to prepare however he was pleased with the performance the students had showcased.

"The training they received in these few weeks is supposed to equip them," he said.

"Discipline is what we want to instill in the students and we wanted to engage our prefects so they acquire the confidence to lead."

Below are the special award given out during the cadet pass out parade: