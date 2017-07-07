Fiji Time: 5:14 PM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cadet enforces discipline at RSMS

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 2:26PM ABOUT 850 students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School successfully participated in their cadet passout parade that took place today.

RSMS school principal Napolioni Silotolu said the yearly program to was to engage students in holistic education.

"So the emphasis is on their academic performance but it is still very important that they engage in discipline training," he said.

"That is to do with their discipline which we know should help them in their studies and in their lives."

Mr Silotolu said the new students had undergone challenges in preparing for the event due to the limited time they had to prepare however he was pleased with the performance the students had showcased.

"The training they received in these few weeks is supposed to equip them," he said.

"Discipline is what we want to instill in the students and we wanted to engage our prefects so they acquire the confidence to lead."

Below are the special award given out during the cadet pass out parade:

  • House with the cleanest area: Korobasaga
  • Best Platoon in Drill : Platoon 1 (Seatura)
  • Best Female Cadet: Aritema Rodan (Parade 2IC)
  • Best Male Cadet: Samuela Togamalo (Parade RSM)
  • Best Platoon Commander: Simione Naduva (Platoon 1 Seatura)
  • Best House (Company) in Drill: Nakauvadra
  • Best Overall: Korobasaga
  • Baton of Honour: Brian Rupeni (Parade Commander)







Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Ministry clears air
  3. Credibility concern
  4. Road deaths
  5. One change
  6. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  7. Harvester hire issues
  8. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Routine road maintenance program to continue

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)