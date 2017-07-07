Cadet enforces discipline at RSMS

Update: 2:26PM ABOUT 850 students of Ratu Sukuna Memorial School successfully participated in their cadet passout parade that took place today.
RSMS school principal Napolioni Silotolu said the yearly
program to was to engage students in holistic education.
"So the emphasis is on their academic performance but it is
still very important that they engage in discipline training," he said.
"That is to do with their discipline which we know should
help them in their studies and in their lives."
Mr Silotolu said the new students had undergone challenges
in preparing for the event due to the limited time they had to prepare however
he was pleased with the performance the students had showcased.
"The training they received in these few weeks is supposed
to equip them," he said.
"Discipline is what we want to instill in the students and we
wanted to engage our prefects so they acquire the confidence to lead."
Below are the special award given out during the cadet
pass out parade:
- House with the cleanest area: Korobasaga
- Best Platoon in Drill : Platoon 1 (Seatura)
- Best Female Cadet: Aritema Rodan (Parade 2IC)
- Best Male Cadet: Samuela Togamalo (Parade RSM)
- Best Platoon Commander: Simione Naduva (Platoon 1 Seatura)
- Best House (Company) in Drill: Nakauvadra
- Best Overall: Korobasaga
- Baton of Honour: Brian Rupeni (Parade Commander)