For the love of fun art

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 2:17PM AFTER being invited by a fellow artist and friend to attend the Fiji Showcase last year, Graham Duthie made it his point to attend this year's event as well.

Mr Duthie who is an expert in body and face painting said he was surprised that a lot of adults have visited him at the showcase to have their faces or bodies painted.

"The response is really good," Mr Duthie said.

When asked as to how much he gets through this passion of his Mr Duthie said, "I do nothing else, I just paint and it pays the bills. Its good money, it sends my kids to school."

"This week has been very good because on the first day I managed to pay off my bosses expenses and all the rest of the days are my profits," Mr Duthie said.

Mr Duthie who travels a lot because of his line of work said working in Fiji is fun.

"Money wise is not very good compared to other developed countries but the fun is here, the love is here and I enjoy working here," he said.

"It's not about the money, it's about the people."          








