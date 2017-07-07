Fiji Time: 5:14 PM on Friday 7 July

Students find real Fiji

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 2:16PM TWELVE students and five staff of the Missionary Secondary School in Vancouver Canada are considering themselves lucky to have firsthand experience of what they termed as True Fijian hospitality.

The team which had been billeted at the Wainikoro Public School, in Taganikula outside Labasa Town for the last two weeks were constructing a computer laboratory for students.

Team leader and teacher Kevin Matheny said the 12 students and five teachers who were part of their tour had an exciting two weeks at the school.

Mr Matheny said students had a chance to get immersed in the various ethnic communities within the school's vicinity.

"Hailing from the East of Vancouver in Canada the experience these students had during this week would be a life changing one for most," he said.








