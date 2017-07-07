Students find real Fiji

Update: 2:16PM TWELVE students and five staff of the Missionary Secondary School in Vancouver Canada are considering themselves lucky to have firsthand experience of what they termed as True Fijian hospitality.
The team which had been billeted at the Wainikoro Public
School, in Taganikula outside Labasa Town for the last two weeks were
constructing a computer laboratory for students.
Team leader and teacher Kevin Matheny said the 12 students
and five teachers who were part of their tour had an exciting two weeks at the
school.
Mr Matheny said students had a chance to get immersed in the
various ethnic communities within the school's vicinity.
"Hailing from the East of Vancouver in Canada the experience
these students had during this week would be a life changing one for most," he
said.