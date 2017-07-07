Rotuma records wettest June

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:11PM ROTUMA was the wettest weather observation station during the month of June 2017.

This was highlighted in a climate summary for the month of June by the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi.

Rotuma recorded a total monthly rainfall of 319.6mm, followed by Ratu Kadavulevu observation station with 204.5mm and Nabouwalu with 131.2mm.

Exceptionally drier than normal conditions were experienced in the Western Division with all sites from Sigatoka to Rakiraki recording well below normal rainfall including Yasawa-i-Rara and Viwa in the maritime areas.

Meanwhile the lowest daily night-time temperature was registered at Nadarivatu with 14.0 degrees celsius on June 25, followed by Monasavu and Keiyasi with both at 14.6 degrees celsius on June 12 and 13, respectively.