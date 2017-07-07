Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Friday 7 July

St Mary's initiates own Clean School Campaign

LUISA QIOLEVU
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 1:20PM STUDENTS of St Mary's Primary School in Labasa launched their Clean School Campaign today.

The campaign  was the school's own initiative to help educate the students on the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle waste or items they consume.

In addressing the students during the ceremony this morning, Labasa Special Administrator Vijay Chand said the campaign would help students reuse waste materials.

"This campaign will enable students to think of recycling to reduce the waste going to the landfill and we should remember that the process of recycling still needs energy and cost," he said.

The students had a character parade as part of the program.








