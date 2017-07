/ Front page / News

Update: 1:15PM A COUPLE charged with manslaughter by breach of duty after the death of their 17-month-old baby were found not guilty by three assessors at the High Court in Suva today.

Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, are on trial before High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera.

Ms Vitalina and Mr Taitusi were found not guilty of one count of manslaughter each.

Justice Perera will deliver his judgement next Monday.